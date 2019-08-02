Paris Jackson is not engaged.

Despite wearing matching gold bands at the Peanut Butter Falcon premiere at the ArcLight in Hollywood on Thursday night, a source close to the late Michael Jackson's daughter exclusively tells ET that the actress and her boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn, are not engaged or married.

"They are very serious but they're young and just enjoying each other’s time as girlfriend and boyfriend right now," the source says.

The couple arrived at the event in boho styles, yet turned heads with their rings of choice.

On Friday, Jackson took to Instagram to fawn over her beau, writing: "A man, his dogs, and a van. appreciation post for the light of my life, my symphony of a soul, my darling sunflower @sonwhiskee ♥️ we’re playing footsie in bed right now."

Jackson and Glenn have been linked together since March. For more on the couple, watch below.

