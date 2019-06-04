Paris Jackson won't allow internet trolls to bring her down.

The 21-year-old clapped back at a Twitter user who called her a "druggie" and said that her late dad, Michael Jackson, would be "ashamed" of her for her drug use.

"Druggie. I bet you do meth too. Your dad must be ashamed of you. Degenerate," the anonymous troll wrote.

Instead of ignoring the post, Paris replied, "Because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where I live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth."

"Instead of taking poisonous addictive pharmaceuticals, this incredible medicine from the earth has been prescribed to me to help with my depression, anxiety, ptsd, and insomnia," she added.

because an organic medicinal plant from mother earth with dozens of healing properties that is legal where i live and used to help suffering people around the world = meth https://t.co/kecTBcHxh0 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

A couple of hours later, she explained to another user that her father "actually didn't have a problem" with her using weed.

"He actually didn’t have a problem with it. I didn’t when I was younger obvs but I really doubt he would have a problem with me doing it now, especially as an adult," she tweeted. "A very good dr prescribed it to me and it has helped me with my mental issues alot, including helping me find peace."

he actually didn’t have a problem with it. i didn’t when i was younger obvs but i really doubt he would have a problem with me doing it now, especially as an adult. a very good dr prescribed it to me and it has helped me with my mental issues alot, including helping me find peace — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

She continued explaining to another fan that she doesn't take it every day, and uses it for medical reasons.

"I don't do it as soon as I wake up unless it's a rare occasion," she explained. "I don’t do it when I work and I don’t do it when I drive. It’s medicine to me and not an everyday thing."

"I wasn't saying it was cool. I was explaining why I need it," she told yet another online follower. "Mental illness is a very heavy thing that needs to be taken seriously. And for the record I have 3 jobs, I take care of myself. Don’t be a dick."

i wasn’t saying it was cool. i was explaining why i need it. mental illness is a very heavy thing that needs to be taken seriously. and for the record i have 3 jobs, i take care of myself. don’t be a dick — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

When another follower tweeted to her that they didn't understand why she gets "so much hate," Paris replied, "ik I don't understand what I do wrong that makes people so upset."

ik i don’t understand what i do wrong that makes people so upset — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) June 4, 2019

At the beginning of this year, ET learned that Paris entered a treatment facility for her emotional health.

After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, she "decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health," a source close to Paris told ET at the time. "She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan."

A month later, she was spotted out at a GRAMMY event and in better spirits.

For more on Paris, watch below.

