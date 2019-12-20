The new cast of Party of Five wants to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado and Elle Paris Legaspi sat down to share their holiday traditions, favorite tasty treats and dish on what they eat on Christmas and more in ET's exclusive clip.

"Every Christmas, I've made it a point to go home and visit my family back on the East coast," Larracuente, who portrays Emilio Acosta, says of what they do for the most wonderful time of the year. "And then one day when I have kids of my own, hopefully everyone will come to my house."

As for little Legaspi, she and her family wait until midnight to open presents.

One of Tosta's favorite things to eat during the holidays is tofurky, while Guardado can't get enough of his mom's lasagna. Watch the video above for more!

Party of Five, which reunites original series creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyser, will follow the five Acosta children (formerly the Buendias) as they navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico.

The original Fox drama ran from 1994 to 2000 and followed the Salinger siblings as they navigated life after their parents were killed in a drunk-driving accident.

Party of Five premieres Jan. 8 on Freeform. Watch a sneak peek in the video below.

