The Party of Five reboot officially has a premiere date: Jan. 8, 2020.

From original series creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman, Freeform's upcoming series reimagines the beloved '90s family drama and turns it into a modern-day immigration story, centered on the Acosta siblings.

In the new iteration, which will consist of 10 episodes in its first season, the Acosta children navigate daily life and struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico, a departure from the original, which centered on the five Salinger siblings following their parents' deaths. The series, per Freeform, is meant to explore current-day themes and spark cultural conversations.

On Friday, Freeform released an extended three-minute scene from the premiere, depicting the emotional moment the Acosta siblings are forced to say goodbye to their parents at an immigration detention center.

Party of Five stars Brandon Larracuente as aspiring musician and eldest Acosta sibling, Emilio; Emily Tosta as straight-A student and oldest daughter, Lucia; Niko Guardado as the second oldest brother, Beto; and Elle Paris Legaspi as Valentina, the precocious youngest sister.

Bruno Bichir and Fernanda Urrejola play the parents, Javier and Gloria.

In February, Lippman explained why she and Keyser opted not to capitalize on the current revival surge, instead choosing to tell a new story featuring a brand new family.

"Chris and I had lots of opportunities to revisit the story and I think we waited until there was a reason to do it," Lippman said at the Television Critics Association press tour. "As we began to see what the political climate of the world was these days and we began to see stories like this on the front page of every newspaper, we began to realize that what we had imagined, which was a story of orphans 25 years ago, had transmogrified to families of kids who are living without their parents in a very real way."

Party of Five premieres Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 on Freeform.

