The sweetest siblings! Patrick and Brittany Mahomes welcomed their son, Patrick "Bronze," earlier this week, and on Thursday, Brittany shared the precious moment where the couple's 1-year-old daughter, Sterling Skye, met her new brother.

"Truly been the best big sissy," Brittany captioned a photo of little Sterling cradling her younger brother while staring at the camera with her big blue eyes.

Though baby Bronze's face isn't shown, he is wearing an adorable black constellation onesie as he sits comfortably in his sister's arms.

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Stories

The family revealed that they'd welcomed their new addition in a sweet Instagram post of the little guy laying on a brown blanket with the name "Mahomes" printed across it.

"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared on Instagram, with his wife commenting, "Baby boy."

The 27-year-old football player is named after his father, Pat Mahomes, a former professional baseball pitcher, and is now carrying on the family name with his own son.

The family announced back in May that they were expecting a new addition just two months after Patrick and Brittany tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony in Hawaii.

Shortly before Brittany gave birth, Patrick shared a sweet maternity photo shoot of himself and his wife with little Sterling on Instagram, writing, "Thankful ❤️."

Brittany commented on the post, "I sure love you & our family a lot 🦃 We are so thankful for you & everything you do for us!!!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy: See the First Pic

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Matthews Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Married

Related Gallery