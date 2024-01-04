Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Cleared of Three Felony Charges

A judge ruled to drop three felony charges that were filed against Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for an incident that occurred in February 2023 through the Johnson County District Attorney's Office.

"Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong," Jackson's attorney Brandan Davies said in a statement. "We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed. The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of."

Jackson allegedly grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will on Feb. 25, 2023, at a suburban Kansas City establishment.

Johnson County Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss the three counts of aggravated sexual battery that Jackson is facing. Jackson also faces a misdemeanor battery charge relating to the incident.

Tuesday's court filing stated that prosecutors were given an affidavit from Vaughn's attorneys that said that she refused to testify in the case.

The alleged incident occurred at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kan., a suburb of Kansas City. Investigators stated that Jackson pushed a waiter who tried to come into the room where he was with the restaurant's owner, Aspen Vaughn. After the waiter left, Jackson reportedly grabbed Vaughn and allegedly kissed her three times without consent, according to prosecutors.

Vaughn informed police that Jackson was a friend of her stepdaughter, and had been previously asked to leave the restaurants in the past. The restaurant closed back in August following publicity relating to the case and was even vandalized following Jackson being charged.

A jury trial is slated to take place on March 25 for the misdemeanor charge relating to allegedly shoving the waiter.

This story was originally published by CBS Sports on Jan. 4, 2024.

