Forget the turkey -- it’s all about desserts for Patrick Schwarzenegger and his new brother-in-law, Chris Pratt, this Thanksgiving!

ET’s Keltie Knight caught up with Patrick at the 2019 American Music Awards, where he dished on his famous family’s Thanksgiving plans.

“Thanksgiving at our place is great,” he said. “On Wednesday, we always go to the church and do, like, a Thanksgiving meal there for people, and then Thursday, we'll do Thanksgiving at my mom's."

"We always do a football game in the morning, and then come back and eat all day, watch football like everybody else," he continued.

While it’s not the first time Chris has joined the Schwarzeneggers for the holiday, this is his first Thanksgiving with the clan since tying the knot with Patrick’s sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger, in June. And, the two men already have something in common at the dinner table.

“He can eat a lot,” Patrick shared. “Me and Chris go at it at the desserts. He's a foodie. We both have the sweet tooth.”



Patrick, the son of actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, shared that he also just had his first Friendsgiving celebration.



“We just did Friendsgiving on Friday,” he said. “Which was the first time I've fully executed that in a well correct manner. It was great.”



Patrick was attending the awards ceremony during a break from filming the drama Moxie, directed by Amy Poehler. The movie is based on the book by Jennifer Mathieu.

“I have the day off, so it was perfect timing,” he said. “But yeah, right now we're filming in Los Angeles, like, in Long Beach. It's going great. It's so cool to work with Amy Poehler -- to actually act with her. But [also] her as a director, producer -- it's like a dream come true to work with her.”



