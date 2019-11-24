2019 American Music Awards: Fun, Wild Moments You Didn't See on TV

This year's American Music Awards was three jam-packed hours of live performances, captivating acceptance speeches and a whole lot of love and support.

From Taylor Swift's jaw-dropping medley of hits before accepting her Artist of the Decade Award to Selena Gomez wowing the crowd with her first live TV performance in two years, to the show closing with an over-the-top number from Shania Twain and some shirtless dancers, fans got a chance to see some really fun, wild moments.

However, ET was on hand in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to get a look at what happened in the audience during the star-studded ceremony.

Here's a look at a few of the most interesting things that went down at the 2019 AMAs that you didn't see on TV.

Taylor Swift Leads the Love Parade

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic

It was a big night for Swift, who not only walked away with six AMAs -- bringing her total to 29, and absolutely flying past Michael Jackson's previous record of 25 -- but also performed a medley of her classic hits after a protracted and public feud with her old record label.

But there wasn't a hint of anything but love and joy from the "Shake It Off" singer, who effusively celebrated her fellow performers right from the beginning. As the show kicked off with a performance from Selena Gomez, Swift and Halsey -- another of the night's big AMA winners -- were on their feet and dancing through the entire number.

Post Malone Was Not Letting Go of His Drink

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images

While fans got a chance to see Malone's love affair with his clear plastic cup filled with light beer play out on TV -- with random cut-aways to the audience that always showed him holding his drink proudly -- behind the scenes it was even crazier.

Malone held the beer as he cheered, he danced with it, and he celebrated his win by talking to the stage with him. His beer even got the chance to meet Billie Eilish!

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic

Carrie Underwood Loves Toni Braxton

Underwood was one of the night's big winners, and she spent a lot of her time in the audience dancing and singing along to a number of the performances. However, things were on a different level when Braxton hit the stage for a performance of her 1996 single "Un-Break My Heart."

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images

Underwood spent the entire performance jamming to the beloved song, and singing along. She appeared to know every word of the No.1 best-selling hit, and she seemed to have the best time silently belting it out from the audience.

Everybody Loves and Recognizes Billie Eilish

When Eilish took home the award for New Artist of the Year, some of the first people on their feet and celebrating her win were two of the other artists in the category. Lizzo gave Eilish a standing ovation, while Lil Nas X -- who's hit song "Old Town Road" got knocked off the top of the Billboard charts by Eilish's "Bad Guy" -- had nothing but love and support as he cheered her on as well.

Green Day Gets Love From Billie Eilish

Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images

Before Green Day took the stage for a debut performance of "Father of All…" and a rendition of their iconic hit "Basket Case," Eilish introduced the punk rockers and cited them as influences for her own music. So it only makes sense that theirs was the first performance that Eilish truly stood for and rocked out to.

Anwar Hadid Supports His Lady Love

When Dua Lipa took the stage for her performance, later in the evening, her boyfriend was right up in the front row, bopping his head along to the song. This awards show marked their debut red carpet appearance, and the pair celebrated the expression of their romance with a kiss for the cameras.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Shania Twain Blew Minds

Twain closed out the show with a remarkable performance. Following Swift's win for Arist of the Year, Twain appeared sitting onstage in a hot pink gown, strumming a pink bedazzled guitar and sang riffs from Twenty One Pilots' "Stressed Out," Swift's "Shake It Off" and Drake's "God's Plan," among others, before using a few lines from her own hit, "You're Still the One," to transition into a wild, colorful, over-the-top performance that included shirtless back-up dancers gyrating as she belted out her biggest tunes.

Image Group LA via Getty Images

Swift, meanwhile, had returned to her seat after her big win of the night and watched in amazement as Twain blew the roof off -- and seemed especially stunned by her brief cover of "Shake It Off."

Long before Twain actually performed, she left Diplo starstruck on the red carpet. The EDM artist was chatting with ET's Keltie Knight when he was wowed by Twain, who came up and joined the conversation. Check out the video below for more on the fun moment from this year's American Music Awards.

