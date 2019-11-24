Taylor Swift is opening up about her emotional year.

The 29-year-old singer won Favorite Album -- Pop/Rock, Artist of the Decade and Artist of the Year at the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday -- and it was in that last acceptance speech that she discussed the difficulties she's gone through outside of the public eye.

"The last year of my life has some of the most amazing times... and some of the hardest things I've gone through in my life, and not a lot of them are things that have been public," Swift began.

The "Lover" singer has recently made headlines for her feud with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of her former label, Big Machine Records. She accused Braun of "bullying" her by purchasing the label earlier this year; the sale gave him ownership of all her master recordings. Their beef escalated earlier this month when Swift claimed that Braun and Borchetta were blocking her from performing her old hits at the AMAs, though Big Machine later reached an agreement to let her sing her songs.

Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, were in the audience at the awards show on Sunday, and tearfully supported their daughter throughout the night. The performer revealed earlier this year that her mom's cancer had returned; both her parents had previously battled the disease.

"Thank you for being the thing that has been a constant in my life," Swift told her fans onstage. "Sometimes... you feel like your stock is either up or down... but the people who hang in there for you are the ones you will never forget, and the fans that have hung in for 15 years of me doing this, like, I don't even know what I'm saying."

"This year for me has been a lot. It's been a lot of good, a lot of really complicated," she continued. "So on behalf of my family and me, thank you so much for being there and for caring. I'm nominated against some absolutely iconic artists. This is crazy... This is such a great year in music. I'm lucky to be here, I know that every step of the way. Thank you so much."

