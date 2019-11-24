Taylor Swift is now the most-awarded artist at the American Music Awards.

At the 2018 AMAs, Swift broke the record for the most-awarded female artist with a grand total of 23 wins. Then, when the 2019 AMAs announced this year's list of nominees, it was revealed that Swift would be honored with the Artist of the Decade award.

This brought her total up to 24 -- tying Michael Jackson as the most-decorated artist at the coveted ceremony -- meaning she only had to take home one award to break the record, and she did so nearly off the bat.

When it came to Favorite Album - Pop/Rock, Swift's Lover beat out Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? and Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, and the singer could hardly believe it.

"This is amazing," she said while holding her trophy, stunned. "That was a really tough category… I didn't think I was gonna win this one."

While she didn't mention her record-breaking accomplishment, she did thank her new record label, which many took as a subtle dig at her former label, Big Machine, following their high-profile feud.

"I really love my record label, Universal Republic. Thank you for being so generous and letting me make whatever music I want to make," Swift said, excitedly.

The singer is set to perform a medley of her songs when she takes the stage before accepting her Artist of the Decade award.

