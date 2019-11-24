Shania Twain wowed the 2019 American Music Awards with a stunning live performance.

The best-selling songstress took to the stage on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and belted out a medley of some of music's biggest hits to close out the show.

Following Swift's win for Arist of the Year, Twain appeared sitting onstage in a hot pink gown, strumming a pink bedazzled guitar and sang riffs from Twenty One Pilot's "Stressed Out," Swift's "Shake It Off" and Drake's "God's Plan," among others, before using a few lines from her own hit, "You're Still the One," to transition into a wild, colorful, over-the-top performance that included shirtless back-up dancers gyrating while she sang "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

With psychedelic video projections, an army of different back-up dancers and a whole lot of neon, Twain's unexpectedly and wonderfully chaotic number was certainly a memorable way to close out the performance-packed show.

The appearance at this year's show marks the first time Twain has sung on the AMAs stage in 16 years.

Twain joined a female-centric slate of AMA performers that also included Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift -- who was presented with the Artist of the Decade award.

It's an exciting time for Twain, who will soon kick off her Let's Go! Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Dec. 6.

The singer spoke with ET's Keltie Knight on the red carpet ahead of Sunday's big show and teased how her AMAs medley would essentially be a sneak peek at what fans can expect from her residency.

"This is a prelude to what's to come," Twain shared. "It's very colorful and fun, and it's very Shania. Today, and touching back on the classics."

She also opened up about reflecting on her very first AMAs performance, which she commemorated in a throwback snapshot she shared to Instagram earlier this week.

"I was probably a lot more nervous then," Twain told ET. "I've lived so much since then, and I'm feeling much more comfortable in my skin."

In a recent interview dishing on her upcoming residency show, the singer told ET she'd love to have artists of "any genre" join her onstage. "I love Drake," she shared. "I love Ariana Grande."

She also told ET that despite her decades in the business, she still gets nervous ahead of every performance. "I've got this terrible stage fright, so it's a leap of courage every night to get out there," Twain revealed. "But once I'm there... I feel embraced by the audience."

Check out the video below to hear more.

