The Millionaire Matchmaker's Patti Stanger is responding to Alexis Bellino's recent criticisms of her amid their ongoing battle in the headlines.

In an exclusive new interview with ET's Brice Sander, the 62-year-old reality television star said that she has only ever been trying to look out for Bellino, 47, as she dates fellow Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Shannon Beador's ex, John Janssen.

"I know my friends fixed them up, which I was very suspicious of. I said, I don't trust this and I know what he did to Shannon and I don't trust a man that sues a woman for a facelift for 75 grand," Stanger, who is promoting her new CW series, Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, said.

Shannon Beador and John Janssen - Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The businesswoman is referencing a March 2024 civil suit filed by Janssen against his ex, whom he says he gave $75,000 to for a facelift, which he claims she never paid back. Janssen is suing Beador, 60, for breach of oral contract and promissory fraud. The pair dated for more than three years before splitting in 2022 with Beador claiming she was "blindsided" by his decision to end things.

Stanger also mentioned the expensive ring Janssen got his girlfriend for Christmas in her interview with ET, throwing shade at him and saying, "Why do you need this money? You just spent $14,000 on a Van Cleef ring -- or did you get it at DHgate?"

Alexis Bellino and John Janssen - Alexis Bellino

"My point is that she's not the greatest barometer, by the way, of all her relationships 'cause I know her and I know Drew [Bohn] and I know her ex-husband," Stanger said. "She threw a lot of shade at me -- me being single, I'm going through my own journey."

In an Instagram post over the weekend, Bellino called out Stanger, who initially shared her belief that Janssen was "love bombing" the RHOC cast member in their relationship. The term refers to the act of "psychological and emotional abuse often disguised as excessive flattery," according to the Cleveland Clinic.

"I'm so sick of this!!! Patti Stanger has never even met Johnny. Nor is she my friend!!! And anything she THINKS she knows about John are lies and based off misinformation. The forever single 'matchmaker' is worried about me????? Worry about yourself. Not me sweetie. I'm good," Bellino wrote.

Bellino and Janssen went on to make a personal jab at Stanger, writing in the post, "Although, we understand, given her fraught romantic history, that Patti may not be aware of what a loving relationship looks like, we hope Patti can one day experience a true love like ours."

In response, Stanger tells ET that she is not worried about what the Housewife has to say. She shared that criticism of her own relationship status is inconsequential to her job as a matchmaker, comparing herself to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who led the team to six NFL championship wins.

"You don't say to Belichick, 'Hey, you never played in the Super Bowl, but you won rings for your team and your teammates,'" she said.

Patti Stanger and Luann de Lesseps - Getty Images

"So when I look at the situation, I look at how a man treats a woman and it has shades of narcissism, that's all I'm gonna say. We'll see what happens. I'm sure it's gonna be filmed and it's gonna be all on the show," Stanger said.

The TV star added that in addition to looking out for Bellino and her well-being, she is also "protecting Shannon" in the process and even trying to set her up with a new man. Stanger teased that she is having one of her New York colleagues find some suitable mates, however, because after Janssen, Orange County men are out of the question.

Patti Stanger: The Matchmaker, a new show with The Bachelor alum Nick Viall, airs Thursdays on The CW.

