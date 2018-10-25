Paul Dano Confirms He and Zoe Kazan Welcomed a Baby Girl 8 Weeks Ago

Surprise!

After several reports that Paul Dano and Zoe Kazan had welcomed a baby last month, the 34-year-old Little Miss Sunshine star confirmed the news himself on Wednesday’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

After Fallon congratulated Dano on having a baby “eight weeks ago,” he went on to imply that Dano and Kazan had welcomed a little girl, saying, “She’s gorgeous, by the way. What a beautiful, beautiful little baby. How’s it feel to be a dad?”

“Umm, I’m so tired and I’m so in love,” Dano admitted as the audience. “It’s so extreme. Your heart has gone like supernova in one sense. And then we landed from London last week and she cried for like 24 straight hours and you kind of just want to walk through a wall.”

Later in the interview, he referenced Kazan as his “partner,” talking about how they co-wrote the screenplay for Dano’s new film, Wildlife, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Carey Mulligan.

“I decided, ‘Let me take a stab at a first draft,’” he said of penning the film adaptation. "I’ve never written and I didn’t know if I could, so I started dipping my toe in that pond. And as I was writing, I started thinking, you know, this is pretty good. So I gave it to my partner, Zoe, who’s a proper writer, she’s written plays and screenplays and she tore it apart.”

Dano noted that Kazan then tried her own draft and they’d exchange drafts back and forth.

“We never wrote together because that was not sustainable,” he quipped.

Dano previously opened up to ET about working with Kazan, saying, “I think it made the script a lot better. Selfishly that was my main goal.”

Wildlife hits theaters on Nov. 9.

