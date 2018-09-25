Paul John Vasquez, 'Sons of Anarchy' Actor, Dead at 48

Rest in peace, Paul John Vasquez.

The actor, who gained notoriety with roles in Sons of Anarchy, NYPD Blue, CSI: NY and more, has died, according to multiple reports. He was 48.

"This news has come as a surprise to us. Our hearts are heavy. He was a kind, creative and loving man. He will be missed," Vasquez's rep said in a statement to Fox News.

ET has reached out to Vasquez's rep for comment.

Vasquez was born and raised in San Jose, California, and moved to Hollywood to pursue an acting career right after graduating high school in 1988. He made his TV debut the same year in Private Eye, and continued to establish himself as a character actor over the next few decades.

Fellow Sons of Anarchy star Alan O'Neill, who played Hugh on the series, died in June at age 47.

See more on Sons of Anarchy in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Mayans MC': Everything You Need to Know About FX's 'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff

Charlie Hunnam Explains Why He Won't Appear on 'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC'

'Sons of Anarchy' Actor Alan O'Neill Dead at 47

Related Gallery