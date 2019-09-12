If he had lived, Paul Walker would be 46 years old today.

On Thursday morning, his 20-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, posted a touching throwback photo of her father and herself as a child.

"Happy birthday to the loveliest soul I'll ever know," Meadow captioned the black-and-white image from back in the day, which shows the late movie star offering a big grin while wrapping his arm around his only child.

Meadow, whom Paul shared with the actor's ex, Rebecca Soteros, isn't the only one taking a moment to honor the action star six years after his tragic death at 40 in a car accident in Santa Clarita, California. His Fast & Furious family also took to social media to honor him.

The franchise's producer and star, Vin Diesel, shared a lengthy post, which is in fact an open letter to his late friend.

"So much to tell you... so much to share... as you know, we have been filming in Scotland. We threw a party for the crew last night in appreciation for all of their hard work," he wrote of the upcoming sequel alongside an image of him and Paul. "It was one of those moments that so often in the past we were together smiling and getting everyone drunk, especially Justin [Lin, the director]. Haha. Who by the way would make you so proud with what he is accomplishing with this film. Nathalie [Emmanuel] was there, in her loving spirit. Oh, and John Cena was there, who you would just love. His gratitude is palpable... and knowing you, you would just want him to win."

"This week the studio came to meet about the next chapter, your ears were ringing again. You would have gotten a kick out of the fact that we met in a chapel. It was profound," Diesel continued. "Normally today I would be planning how to embarrass you with a birthday cake. Haha. Instead I reflect on how lucky I am to call you my brother. The tears never go away, but they change... from that of mourning to that of grace. We only hope to make you proud."

The actor concluded: "Speaking of which, guess what message I woke up to... your daughter. Meadow sending me love on this day. Wow, she knows me so well. She has your heart. Happy birthday... it's amazing, but somehow you continue to make the world a better place."

Tyrese Gibson also shared a throwback photo of him and Walker. In the caption, he wrote: "Dear Paul, I miss you every day bro with my whole heart! You were truly a friend and brother in deed....: Your trailer on set was always next to mines. You gave some of the best hugs... Your laughter was infectious once you started laughing it would change the mood of any room or anyone that was around."

"Happy birthdays King Walker," he added. "PS I ran into your angel Meadow she was in town to visit Vin, Paloma and the kids and my mind was blown from how tall, beautiful how strong she is- and has been.... So very of MW Just wanted to check in bro cause I know you're somewhere up there listening and watching -Happy birthday bro!!!!!"

Likewise, Dwayne Johnson, who starred alongside Paul in Fast 5, Fast & Furious 6 and Furious 7, posted an old photo of him and the late actor, as well as some thoughtful words of his own.

"I never post about my friend. Personal thing, but I prefer to keep our memories and bond private and quiet. But something about today compelled me as a moving reminder of how fragile life is for all of us," he wrote. "It's Paul's birthday and rightfully so, his legacy celebrated around the world. Our friendship was bonded over our daughters, Meadow & Simone and the pride and protection we took being their fathers."

In his remembrance, Johnson reference his friend Kevin Hart's recent car accident and subsequent injuries while discussing remembering what matters most in life.

"And recently, I got a scare when I almost lost another friend on the road," he added. "All this stuff got me thinking about how beautiful, yet wildly unpredictable life is. We never know what's around the corner, so we gotta live as greatly as we can in the honor of our loved ones and ancestors who are no longer with us. Manuia le aso fanau [Happy Birthday in Samoan], my friend. #livegreatly #pw."

Ludacris and Jordana Brewster also took the time to share photos of Walker and reflect on their close friendships with the actor.

See more on Paul and Meadow below.

