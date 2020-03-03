Paula Abdul is mourning the devastating loss of her two dogs, Tinkerbell and Charity.

On Monday, the 57-year-old singer announced the sad news on Instagram alongside photos of her beloved furry companions. Abdul said she was happy about the time she did get to be with them, and also for all the love they gave her.

"This last week, I lost two of my precious angels- Tinkerbell and Charity," she wrote. "A big piece of my heart is missing. So grateful to have been their Mommy and for all the unconditional love they gave me for all these years. It's amazing the kind of love a dog provides- it's truly a gift from God. ♥️🙏🏼."

Abdul is a proud animal lover and just last month, she adopted a Chihuahua named Nemo from Matchmaker Rescue, an animal shelter in Bakersfield, California. In February, she also Instagrammed a video of herself snuggling with all of her dogs.

"Just call me Dr. Doolittle 🐾🐾," she captioned the video.

She often shares cute photos and videos of her dogs on social media, including her beloved Bessie Moo.

ET last spoke with Abdul in November at the 2019 American Music Awards, where she talked about Ally Brooke being compared to her on Dancing With the Stars.

