Pauley Perrette Slams 'Family Feud' for 'Filthy' Questions

Pauley Perrette appears to be feuding with Family Feud.

The former NCIS star took to Twitter on Monday to call out the Steve Harvey-hosted game show for its “filthy” language, complaining that questions often prompt answers she'd rather not see on the family friendly show.

"Dear @FamilyFeudABC I love @SteveHarveyFM and I love game shows," she wrote. "WHY DO YOU MAKE YOUR PROGRAM SO FILTHY? Even with child players? No reason."

"I'm a sociologist, love @FamilyFeudABC but WHY WHY are all the questions now filthy and sex questions?" she added, as some fans chimed in supporting her point. "There's so much more to humans. Cmon."

Perrette might not be a fan, but the Kardashian-Jenner family (and the Wests) couldn’t love Family Feud more. In fact, the famous family appeared on an episode of Celebrity Family Feudearlier this year -- where Kanye West couldn’t stop smiling.

“They were supposed to play against the Paris Hilton family, the Hiltons against the Kardashians. The Hiltons cancelled so Kanye, who’s a big fan of Family Feud said, ‘I want to play,’” Harvey explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So, he brought his family -- people you don’t know, these cousins. They were just the best because they were just, like, hood.”

“Kanye was the best Family Feud celebrity panelist we’ve ever had on the show. He loves the show,” Harvey noted. “His people said, ‘Steve, this is the most Kanye has ever smiled since we’ve been working for him.’ Kanye smiled! When I introduced him, he smiled."

