'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Mourns Son Adam After Fatal Overdose

Pawn Stars creator Rick Harrison is mourning the death of his son, Adam. The TV personality took to social media to pay tribute to his late son after news broke that Adam died of an overdose at 39.

"You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam 💔," Rock, 58, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the father-son duo on Friday.

According to TMZ, who first reported the news, the Harrison family learned of Adam's death on Friday. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department confirmed with TMZ that an investigation into his death has been opened, but no other details have been provided.

Rick's representative, Laura Herlovich, confirmed the cause of death and time of discovery with the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

She also shared a statement with the outlet on behalf of the family, which reads, "Our family is extremely saddened by the death of Adam. We ask for privacy as we grieve his loss."

Rick shares sons Corey, 40, and Adam with his ex-wife, Kim. He also has a son, Jake, with his second wife, Tracy.

While Corey has been heavily involved in Pawn Stars since the reality show's premiere in 2009, Adam mostly remained out of the spotlight. TMZ reports that Adam worked at Gold & Silver Pawn in Las Vegas, the show's central setting, for a time but hasn't worked there recently.

Adam is survived by his parents, his brother, Corey, and his three daughters.

