Star Wars’ forthcoming live-action TV show has found its star, Pedro Pascal!

The 43-year-old Chilean actor is reportedly in final negotiations to play the lead in The Mandalorian on Disney’s soon-to-be-released streaming app, Disney Plus, according to multiple outlets.

The show is being written and executive produced by The Jungle Book and Lion King director, Jon Favreau. The story will allegedly follow a lone gunslinger from Mandalore, home of bounty hunters Boba and Jango Fett.

The tale is said to unfold after the Empire has fallen but before the First Order comes to power. The story's hero will operate in the outer reaches of the galaxy, where lawlessness is rampant.

Pascal is best known for playing Oberyn Martell, the fiery lover and fighter in season four of Game of Thrones and as DEA agent Javier Pena in three seasons of Narcos.

In October, Favreau began sharing images teasing preproduction on the show, including an individual clad like one of the Fetts.

This isn’t the only ambitious live-action series Disney has in the works to make their streaming app extra special. Tom Hiddleston is reportedly reprising Loki, his Marvel character who appeared to die in Avengers: Infinity War, for his very own standalone series. Elizabeth Olsen also might be getting a show centered on the Scarlet Witch, according to Variety.

Moreover, Disney has announced that they are planning a series prior to the events in Rogue One starring Diego Luna.



“Going back to the 'Star Wars' universe is very special for me,” Luna said in a statement last week. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”



Needless to say, this app is looking to get your attention!



