Pete Davidson has plenty of comedy icons he looks up to, but it’s safe to say that Chevy Chase is not one of them.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star tore into one of the show’s most famous alums during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday.

"He’s a f***ing d**che bag. F*** Chevy Chase. I hate that dude,” Davidson said of the original SNL star. "He’s a genuinely bad, racist person and I don’t like him… He’s a putz.”

Davidson went on to diss the 74-year-old comedian’s career, saying, "What has he done since ’83? Nothing. He had a really big career and then it stopped because everybody realized he’s a jerk off.”

Ariana Grande’s fiance was particularly upset that Chase chose to insult SNL creator Lorne Michaels, adding, "It’s disrespectful to Lorne, too, a guy who gave you a career. No matter how big you get, you still can’t forget what that guy did for you. He created SNL and you were the first person on it. Why do that? He was a great actor, I don’t know why.”

Davidson’s comments came after Chase was quoted in the Washington Post as saying, “I’m amazed that Lorne has gone so low. I had to watch a little of it, and I just couldn’t f**king believe it.”

For his own part, Davidson is still in shock that he made it onto the SNL cast. He was first recommended by Bill Hader after having a small cameo in Trainwreck.

"I was like, ‘Have you ever recommended anybody? I don’t think I should be your first one,’” he quipped of Hader. "That’s a bad idea."

He noted that when he auditioned for the show, Michaels wasn’t initially sold on him.

"He was like, ‘I think you’re really funny, but you’re really young and you’ll get eaten alive here.’ He was like, ‘You’re really young and I don’t know if this place would be good for you,’” Davidson revealed. "And I was like, ‘You’re right, I don’t think so either.’”

It turns out Davidson’s blunt honesty serves him well, noting, "I got a call a week before and Lorne said, ‘Hey, I don’t know what to do with you, let’s try it out.’"

Davidson, whose contract was just renewed for the sketch comedy show, said, "I thought I was going to do one or two things and then just get fired immediately.”

