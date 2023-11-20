Longtime actor Peter Spellos has died.

The performer, whose acting credits included Men in Black II and the NBC drama American Dreams, died of pancreatic cancer complications, according to multiple reports. He was 69 years old.

"It is with tremendous sadness that I must report the passing of my dear friend, Peter Spellos at 2:30am this morning," fellow actor Fred Olen Ray announced in a Facebook post on Nov. 19. "Many of you knew Peter personally. He had more loving friends than there are stars in the sky. A gentler giant never existed. A talented actor, teacher and wise old owl. He always made me laugh. I cannot even recall how many movies we made together, but they would probably fill a book... maybe some day they will. Goodbye, pal."

Spellos' resume also featured many credits as a voice actor, including Transformers: Robots in Disguise. According to his website, Spellos spent more than 30 years teaching fellow actors.

"Peter’s own acting career is still the mainstay of his creative soul, appearing in over 100 feature films and TV shows and 40 animated series," his official directing bio reads. "His sentimental favorite being GUS on the NBC’s critically acclaimed AMERICAN DREAMS."

