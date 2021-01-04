Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan's split came down to family issues.

The Bachelor couple announced their split on social media last week, and now a source close to the situation tells ET that things broke down for Peter and Kelley right before their planned move to New York City.

"The move was the final straw in some ongoing issues in their relationship; the biggest of which was that they were not on the same page about how they approached relationships," the source explains.

ET's source said that cheating wasn't to blame for the couple's separation, and while Peter brought up the breakup, Kelley had known there were issues for some time.

"There was growth that needed to happen from Peter that wasn’t happening," the source adds, also confirming that Peter's mother, Barb, was a "major issue" in the couple's relationship.

"Barb was very involved and expected to be a major priority within Peter and Kelley’s relationship... She wanted to be Peter’s focus," the source says.

‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Responds to Haters After Explosive Finale This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart ‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Responds to Haters After Explosive Finale

Fans of the Bachelor franchise will no doubt remember Barb from her memorable, emotional appearances during Peter's season and the After the Final Rose special, where she strongly disapproved of Peter's relationship with Madison Prewett. When his relationship with Madison ended shortly after, Peter insisted that his mother's influence had nothing to do with their breakup.

"People will have their opinions but this is just between the two of us, and it's just a mutual respect and love. That's all," he said in a paparazzi video obtained by ET at the time.

Days after Peter announced his split from Kelley on New Year's Eve -- saying that while the couple "decided to go our separate ways," he would always have a "special love" for his ex -- Kelley took to Instagram to share her own feelings.

"I know a lot of you have already heard the news, but I wanted to take some time to process it for myself before sharing," wrote the 28-year-old attorney. "It saddens me to say this but Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"Peter and I had some unbelievable times together and they will definitely be missed. Unfortunately him and I are in two different stages of our lives and saw our future paths differently," she explained. "I wish Peter the absolute best and want to thank everyone for your continued support as I move on to my next chapter. I’m still hoping to make it to New York one of these days, but for now I just want to focus on my happiness! 2021, I can’t wait to see what you have in store!"

While his season of The Bachelor saw Peter giving his final rose to Hannah Ann Sluss (and then briefly reuniting with Madison), Kelley was an early favorite. Peter and Kelley later reconnected after the show, with Peter previously telling ET that he was still "working to make it up to her for not picking her."

In November, the pair dispelled engagement rumors, with Kelley exclusively telling ET, "We are loving continuing to get to know each other, having lots of great adventures and growing together. We are very happy!"

For more on the former couple, watch the video below.

'Bachelor' Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Open Up About Their Relationship This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Alum Kelley Flanagan Speaks Out After Peter Weber Split

'Bachelor' Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Split

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Explains Madison Prewett Relationship

Related Gallery