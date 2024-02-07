Phil Keoghan has been hosting The Amazing Race for over 20 years, and as he gets ready to kick off the 36th season, the stalwart presenter is getting in some adventuring of his own.

Ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, Keoghan and ET's Nischelle Turner recently met in Las Vegas and opted to make their chat more interesting by going indoor skydiving!

It was the type of wild fun Keoghan has long loved -- which is one reason why he's stuck around so long as host of The Amazing Race. That being said, he isn't down to do all of the challenges the show asks of its contestants.

"I'm not so much into the food [challenges], like that tarantula last season," he admitted. "Like, when you get to the body and it's all milky and icky and gooey? I'm not into that."

"But adventure stuff? I'm the first to put up my hand," he added with a smile. "That's why I'm so pleased you brought me here."

The Amazing Race premiered in 2001 and has gone on to see 757 competitors do their very best at solving puzzles, completing challenges, and navigating obstacles in a dizzying dash to the finish line.

"I'm getting dizzy going round and round and round the world," Keoghan said with a laugh.

The show is now doing 90-minute episodes and is part of a three-hour block with Survivor, which Keoghan said is "really working well for us."

"I just think that people are seeing more of the world, they're hearing more about the world, they're getting more of The Amazing Race, so we get a chance to slow things down a little bit," he said. "The audience is really responding."

On top of season 36 of The Amazing Race -- which kicks off March 13 -- Keoghan is also celebrating the wedding of his daughter, Elle, which took place on Feb. 3 in Indio, California.

"It was so cool, I cried," Keoghan shared. "I cried for three days. Is that normal?"

Keoghan shares daughter Elle with his wife, Louise, whom he married in the early 1990s. The pair welcomed their daughter in December 1995.

Reflecting on the wedding and his emotional reaction, Keoghan explained, "I've got one daughter and I just realized that it's like a measure of life -- Yesterday they were a little girl, and you were fully responsible for them, and then they're getting married. I don't know how to describe it."

"[But] I wasn't expecting to be as emotional as I was," he added.

