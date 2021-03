Piers Morgan seems to have no regrets. The 55-year-old TV personality is standing by his decision to leave Good Morning Britain as well as his comment about Meghan Markle.

In response to Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Morgan said on Monday's GMB, "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says, Meghan Markle."

A day later, Morgan stormed off the morning show set after he was confronted about his comment regarding Markle by TV personality Alex Beresford. It was announced that same day that he was exiting the program after six years.

Hours later, Morgan tweeted that he was standing by his statement about the Duchess of Sussex. "On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK," he wrote. "Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions."

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Morgan also shared a throwback photo of himself with his late manager, John Ferriter, who died in 2019.

"Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight," Morgan captioned the pic. "He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB #TrustYourGut."

Thinking of my late, great manager John Ferriter tonight. He’d have told me to do exactly the same thing. @GMB#TrustYourGutpic.twitter.com/QxPngw9Rgu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 9, 2021

Despite a lot of criticism and blowback, Morgan has not been without his defenders. The Talk's Sharon Osbourne took to Twitter to show her support for Morgan and explained that she feels he has a right to speak his opinion.

"@piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you," she wrote. "People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth."

. @piersmorgan I am with you. I stand by you. People forget that you’re paid for your opinion and that you’re just speaking your truth. — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 9, 2021

As previously mentioned, Morgan GMB exit came the same day that he stormed off the set of the morning show after receiving criticism from Beresford about comments he made regarding Markle.

"This is absolutely diabolical behavior," Beresford said after Morgan stormed off. "I'm sorry, but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit there and listen -- 6:30 to 7 o'clock yesterday was incredibly hard to watch."

The discussion Beresford pointed to happened on Monday's GMB, when Morgan slammed the Duchess of Sussex for her tell-all interview with Winfrey, and said he didn't believe her.

Morgan's remarks came after a clip of Markle played where she expressed how she had struggled with suicidal thoughts. In response to Morgan's statement and the complaints that followed, Ofcom, a broadcasting regulator, launched an investigation into the episode of GMB.

Good Morning Britain also featured an interview with Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle, during Tuesday's episode. See more on that interview in the video below.

