Pink and Her Dancers Pack on the PDA in Sultry Music Video for 'Secrets' -- Watch!

The 38-year-old singer dropped the music video for "Secrets," her fourth single from 2017's Beautiful Trauma, on Wednesday, and when it comes to the dancing, she doesn't hold anything back.

Rocking a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline, head wrap and giant hoop earrings, Pink flirts with the camera as she sings, "What do we conceal? What do we reveal? / Make that decision every day / What is wrong with me, it's what's wrong with you / There's just so much I wanna say."

The camera then cuts to her pack of talented dancers, who bust out choreographed moves that feature lots of touching, bumping and grinding. At the 1:05 mark, Pink gets in on the action, posted up against a wall as she turns up the heat with another woman. "Everybody's got a secret," she continues to sing, "'cause there's a lot that you don't know."

The nearly four-minute video was filmed in a graffiti-tagged warehouse in Northbridge, a suburb of Perth, Australia, following her July 4th concert at Perth Arena as part of her Beautiful Trauma tour, which wraps in May 2019.

Shortly after the video premiered, Pink took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes details about the making of it for her fans.

"Yo!! I'm so psyched to share my new music video for 'Secrets' with all of you," she wrote. "My dancers and I filmed this after a show in Perth at a rad artsy warehouse. Thanks to #FringeWorldFestival."

Last October, ET caught up with Pink for an exclusive, sit-down interview, where she opened up about life at home with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two kids, daughter Willow, 7, and Jameson, 1, and how she balances motherhood with a career in the spotlight.

"I would love to get rid of some of the mom guilt 'cause that really shades a lot of my decision making," she confessed. "I walk out the door, I leave my heart behind and it is conflicting, it is always conflicting and I want to be the best mom in the world."

Hear more in the video below.

