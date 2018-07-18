Pink Opens Up to Reese Witherspoon About Going on Tour With Kids -- Watch

Pink may find it "tricky" to have her kids on tour with her, but she wouldn't have it any other way.

The 38-year-old "What About Us" singer opened up to Reese Witherspoon on an episode of the actress' new unscripted series, Shine On With Reese, about how life on the road with her two children -- daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 1 -- really is.

"Going on tour with children is really tricky. It's exhausting," Pink, who's currently on herBeautiful Trauma World Tour, confessed. "It's the hardest thing I've ever done but I'm very, very fortunate that I get to bring my kids with me and that I kind of get to integrate them into my life."

She also shared a sweet story about Willow's favorite city while on tour.

"I asked her, 'What was your favorite city?'" Pink recalled. "And she said, 'I think it was Berlin.' I said, 'Why?' and she said, 'Because there was a wall, and people were separated, and there was a war. And now everybody's together.'"

Additionally, in the episode, Witherspoon revealed that when her daughter, Ava, was 7 years old, she wrote Pink a letter after listening to "Stupid Girls." The Big Little Lies star and Pink complained about the idea of women pretending to be stupid, with Pink sharing that she didn't have her daughter yet when she wrote the song and wasn't even thinking about the future at that point in her life.

Meanwhile, ET sat down with Pink in October, where she opened up about overcoming her mom guilt and balancing her life with her music career.

"I would love to get rid of some of the mom guilt 'cause that really shades a lot of my decision making," she confessed. "I walk out the door, I leave my heart behind and it is conflicting, it is always conflicting and I want to be the best mom in the world."

"I put way too much pressure on myself," Pink added. "I don't know, we put that on ourselves, that is how we mom now."

