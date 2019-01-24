Pink is not fazed by her critics.



On Thursday, the songstress hopped on Instagram to defend herself and her opinion, despite some serious push-back she’s gotten recently.



“Throw up Thursday. I am the same girl I’ve always been. I have always admitted when I am wrong. I have apologized many times,” she captioned an old photo of herself sporting pink locks. “I’m a big believer in apologies, when you’re wrong. I was raised by a Vietnam Veteran who taught me to stand up for what I believe to be right. Even if that means standing alone.”



“I do not now, nor have I ever apologized for some of my very polarizing opinions,” she continued. “If you are surprised by this, or offended, you have every right to unfollow me, as you really don’t know who I am. I am mostly peace and love, with a little bit of go f**k yourself. So when you keyboard warriors (anonymous tough guys) threaten me? That middle finger is pointed at you.”

This statement appears to be in response to backlash she received for calling out Nick Sandmann, a Covington Catholic High School student wearing a red MAGA hat, who was taped seemingly taunting a Native American elder named Nathan Phillips in Washington, D.C. last week.



“Appalling and beyond disrespectful,” she captioned the already infamous footage of the standoff. “Nauseating. What’s going to be done about this? And why can’t this shit happen when I’m around? There’d be some headlines that day. That’s for sure. Where are the chaperones???? Teachers??? Parents????”

Sandmann has since been interviewed by Savannah Guthrie on the Today show where he said he had nothing to apologize for.



“My position is that I was not disrespectful to Mr. Phillips,” he explained. “I respect him. I'd like to talk to him. I mean, in hindsight I wished we could have walked away and avoided the whole thing.”



In her new post, Pink went on to reiterate that she encourages followers to unfollow if they want to, while also lamenting how divided America is in 2019.

“Again: the unfollow button is (I think) top right of your screen. It lets you unfollow people you find make you uncomfortable. It’s great. It really works,” she wrote. “This country is broken right now in a lot of ways. It makes me very angry and sad. We all remind me of my parents right before their divorce when they could no longer even speak to each other with anything less than hatred and vitriol. It’s tragic. And we’re all to blame.”



She concluded by encouraging everyone to practice respect and honor, ideals she cherishes.



“There are many beautiful people in the world and in this country who want equality for all,” she added. “Justice. For people to be paid for their work. For their leaders to communicate in productive ways. For children to have respect for others, for veterans to be honored and treated with respect. These are the ideals my father raised me with. And you all cannot talk me out of it. No matter what vile things you say about me and my husband and my children. Onwards and upwards. Keep fighting the good fight.”



