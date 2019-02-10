Looks like Pink won't be walking the red carpet or making a ceremony appearance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. The singer-songwriter just tweeted to wish everyone at the annual event a fun night after losing her 20th nomination.

Pink, a three-time GRAMMY winner, tweeted that she was honored to be nominated but will be taking care of her sick child tonight instead of attending the ceremony.

"I think it’s kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination," she posted. "I’m always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub."

"Congrats to all the nominees," she added. "Have fun tonight."

The “So What” singer was nominated for best pop vocal album for her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma. She shared the category with Camila Cabello for Camila, Kelly Clarkson for Meaning of Life, Shawn Mendes for Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift for Reputation and Ariana Grande, who took home the award for her album, Sweetener.

ET's Keltie Knight caught up with Pink at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year celebration honoring Dolly Parton at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, where she revealed that her 7-year-old daughter, Willow Hart, could possibly make an appearance on her next album.

"Will you sing with me again sometime?" she asked Willow on the red carpet. "Yeah!"

Pink paid tribute to Parton with a powerful performance of the country icon's song, "Jolene."

Hoping her little one feels better!

