Pippa Middleton Looks Like Our 2020 Resolution in Bikini Vacation Pic

It looks like Pippa Middleton has just become our 2020 resolution!

The 36-year-old sister of Kate Middleton is ringing in the New Year right with a luxurious vacation in St. Barts with her husband, James Matthews, brother, James Middleton, and future sister-in-law, Alizee Thevenet.

On Monday, Pippa was photographed running on the beach in a black-and-white printed bikini. The photo features the athletic Brit showing off her toned legs, chiseled abs and tanned arms.

MEGA

Pippa made a similar trip to St. Barts last year in early January just 11 weeks after giving birth to her first child, Arthur.

Pippa and James welcomed their son in October 2018. The couple has not shared photos of the little tot publicly, but he's certainly got some famous cousins to play with.

Arthur's older cousins, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, walked for the first time with their parents, Kate and Prince William, to the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Christmas Day.

