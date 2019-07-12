Meghan Markle isn't the only one who loves a good tennis match!

A week after the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon to support her good pal Serena Williams, plenty of other stars were spotted in the crowd to watch Roger Federer take on Rafael Nadal on Friday.

Jude Law and Hugh Grant were seated in the same row, alongside their respective wives, Phillipa Coan and Anna Elisabet Eberstein. The group appeared to be in good spirits, exchanging plenty of laughs and smiles as they watched the tournament togther.

Pippa Middleton was also in attendance with her husband, James Matthews. The two seemingly coordinated outfits for the occassion, with Middleton in a bright yellow dress and Matthews sporting a tie in the same color.

Photographers also spotted Jimmy Fallon in the crowd,

Meanwhile, David Beckham was looking dapper as ever at the event, rocking a sophisticated beige jacket with a polka-dot tie and sunglasses. Other celebs in attendance included Damian Lewis, Jimmy Fallon and Leona Lewis.

In addition to pics taken at the event, the official Twitter account for Wimbledon also shared some great gifs and videos of the crowd, including these shots of Beckham:

It was almost as epic as this pic of former soccer star charming the ladies in the crowd at the tournament a day earlier:

In case you missed Friday's match, Federer beat Nadal 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, advancing him to the Wimbledon Final for a 12th time. He will next take on Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

While Meghan will likely be busy attending the London premiere of The Lion King with Prince Harry on Sunday, ET has learned that the royal will return to Wimbledon on Saturday to cheer on Williams as she takes on Romania's Simona Halep in the Ladies Singles Final.

And this time around, she's bringing Kate Middleton! Kensington Palace confirmed the exciting news via Twitter, writing, "The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July. #Wimbledon."

The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July. #Wimbledon

Prior to Kensington Palace's confirmation of the Duchesses' attendance, a source told ET that the pair was expected to appear at the tournament.

"Kate is Royal Patron of the All England Tennis and Croquet club and an avid tennis player herself, often beating William on their own court at Anmer Hall," the source said of Kate's husband, Prince William. "Meghan has come out to support her friend Serena Williams at Wimbledon and will potentially be cheering her on from the sidelines, depending on how she fares."

