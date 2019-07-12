Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are making their return to Wimbledon!

The duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge will be on hand to watch Meghan's good friend Serena Williams take on Romania's Simona Halep in the Ladies Singles Final on Saturday, Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday. Serena defeated Czech tennis player Barbora Strycova in Thursday's semifinals, while Simona bested Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in her match on the same day.

"The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and The Duchess of Sussex will attend the Ladies' Singles Final at The Championships, Wimbledon on Saturday 13th July. #Wimbledon," the Palace wrote on Twitter.

Meghan and Kate's scheduled outing comes one year after the pair had their first one-on-one outing at the tennis tournament, when they watched Germany's Angelique Kerber beat Williams.

Prior to Kensington Palace's confirmation of the Duchesses' attendance, a source told ET that the pair was expected to appear at the tournament.

"Kate is Royal Patron of the All England Tennis and Croquet club and an avid tennis player herself, often beating William on their own court at Anmer Hall," the source said of Kate's husband, Prince William. "Meghan has come out to support her friend Serena Williams at Wimbledon and will potentially be cheering her on from the sidelines, depending on how she fares."

Both Kate and Meghan have already attended Wimbledon matches this year. Kate stepped out for the tennis tournament first, alongside her British tennis pro pals Katie Boulter and Anne Keothavong. The trio were on hand to see Britain's Harriet Dart defeat American Christina McHale.

Meanwhile, Meghan broke her maternity leave -- she welcomed Archie, her first child with husband Prince Harry, back in May -- to cheer on Serena in her second round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan.

Despite Serena's win, Meghan faced some backlash for her Wimbledon appearance, when her photos emerged that appeared to show a security guard stopping fellow attendees from taking the Duchess of Sussex's photo.

Though reports of the guard's intervention were unconfirmed, Meghan, who was seated alongside her college friends Genevieve Hillis and Lindsay Roth, also drew ire for sitting in an area with no other eventgoers around.

