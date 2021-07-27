Porsha Williams' Fiancé Simon Guobadia Is Officially Divorced From Her Co-Star Falynn Guobadia
Falynn Guobadia Speaks Out After Porsha Williams Announces Engag…
Eva Marcille Calls Porsha Williams’ Engagement to a Married Man …
Kyle Richards Hospitalized Following Beehive Attack
Britney Spears Speaks Out Using #FreeBritney After Her Latest Tr…
Erika Jayne's 'RHOBH' Co-Stars Dig for Truth About Her Legal Tro…
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton Share Their Reactions to Erika Ja…
Jennifer Lopez on Her Current Happiness After Calling Off Engage…
Janice Dickinson Speaks Out After Bill Cosby’s Release From Pris…
Sha'Carri Richardson Speaks Out After Positive Drug Test Ahead o…
Christina Aguilera Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears After…
Morgan Wallen Speaks Out After Using Racial Slur, Kanye West Get…
'Why Women Kill' Sneak Peek: Dee Spills the Beans About Her Enga…
Christina Haack Calls New Boyfriend Her 'Ride or Die' After On-S…
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
It looks like Porsha Wiliams and her fiancé, Simon Guobadia, can move forward with their wedding plans. Two months after the couple announced their engagement, Simon's ex and Porsha's former co-star, Falynn Guobadia, shared that her divorce from Simon had been finalized.
"I am officially divorced! It's a party!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. "It's a partyyy!!!"
News of the 40-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star's engagement to Simon, 57, first broke in May after a month of dating.
"Yes, we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest," Porsha wrote of the romance at the time. "I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most."
According to the new couple, Simon filed for divorce from Falynn, 32, in January, and Porsha claimed she and Falynn were not friends prior to the romance starting.
Falynn previously stated that she does not blame Porsha for the end of her marriage to Simon.
"No, no one has that power over my life, my husband's life and our marriage," Falynn said in an interview with Adam Newell back in June. "However, Simon and I were the ones who are married to one another, we're the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He's to blame, I am to blame and that is all. Whatever came after that. I'm not saying it was right. I'm not saying it was wrong. But no. No one has that power besides Simon and I."
As for Simon and Porsha, the pair returned from a family trip to Cancun, Mexico, last week. Though she hasn't shared when her nuptials will take place, Porsha has noted that there will be a total of three ceremonies for the happy couple.
"[Simon's] African so we will have our native law and custom ceremony and a regular wedding, and then we'll have another wedding at one of the houses that are out of the country," Porsha said on Dish Nation in May. "He did say, 'Oh babe, it's OK. Just do whatever you want. It's your day.'"
RELATED CONTENT:
Eva Marcille Shares Her Candid Thoughts on Porsha Williams' Engagement
Falynn Guobadia Reveals If She Blames Porsha Williams for Her Divorce
Porsha Williams Shares Wedding Details and Announces Book Release