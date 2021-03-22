Portia de Rossi Undergoes Appendix Surgery

Portia de Rossi is on the mend after having to undergo surgery for appendicitis. The actress had appendectomy surgery on Friday and is now resting at home and doing well, ET has learned.

Appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix and causes pain in your lower right abdomen, according to the Mayo Clinic. As inflammation worsens, appendicitis pain typically increases and eventually becomes severe. Standard treatment is surgical removal of the appendix.

De Rossi's wife, Ellen DeGeneres, did not mention it during Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. De Rossi, 48, and DeGeneres, 63, have been married since August 2008. The Arrested Development actress stood by her wife's side last year when DeGeneres' popular daytime talk show was hit with allegations about a "toxic" work environment. She was there for her again when DeGeneres tested positive for COVID-19 in December. When the comedian returned to her show in January, she joked about de Rossi kicking her out of the bedroom.

"I had to quarantine, and Portia made me sleep in a different room on a different bed because she wanted the race car bed all to herself," she joked.

RELATED CONTENT:

Portia de Rossi Asks Fans to #StandWithEllen DeGeneres Amid Workplace Allegations This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart Portia de Rossi Asks Fans to #StandWithEllen DeGeneres Amid Workplace Allegations

Ellen DeGeneres Shares the Dramatic Way She Learned She Had COVID-19

Portia de Rossi Asks Fans to Stand by Wife Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres Pays Tribute to Dog Wolf With Throwback Wedding Pic

Related Gallery