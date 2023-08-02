Post Malone is speaking out about his life as a new dad.

In an interview on Alex Cooper'sCall Her Daddypodcast, the 28-year-old musician is sharing rare details about his personal life and how welcoming his baby girl has changed his views on drinking.

Answering a question about his biggest fear in life, he admitted, "I guess not being able to be there for my baby, which is a new fear. That's why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body."

The "Sunflower" singer -- whose real name is Austin Post -- said that he also has cut out soda, and that a doctor previously told him that his "liver sucks."

"I was like, 'Alright, so how do we fix it?' And so we're fixing it," he said.

Speaking directly about his alcohol use, Post said that he primarily drinks when he has a performance.

"I used to drink because I was sad," he said. "Now I drink for shows and because I'm happy. It's hard getting out there and I get so shy and timid and s**t, so I just drink a little bit to, I guess, cope with that and be able to get my liquid courage literally."

Post joked that "having money" was the best quality he offered as a father, and that he suspects his baby's first word will be "my credit card number."

"Hey, look, I'm the happiest I've ever been," he gushed. "So, you know, I'll pay all the money in the world."

Post also opened up about his fiancee, who has steered clear of the spotlight throughout the duration of their relationship. The singer revealed how he knew she was the one.

"I could tell her heart is so massive," he said. "I've always wanted kids and, like, a big family. And I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like, no. 1 mom in the f**king universe."

Post said that he has written songs about her, but that they have not yet been released.

"A lot of songs I write for her, I don't even play for her because I'm terribly shy," he shared.

Earlier this year, the star made headlines after showing off a noticeably slimmer appearance. At the time, he offered a health update to his fans amid speculation as to whether drugs may have contributed to his weight loss.

"I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage. i’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier," he posted on Instagram in April.

"I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man… lol!" he continued.

In his new interview on Call Her Daddy, Post once again addressed the drug rumors that apparently continue to follow him.

"Everybody thinks I'm on drugs. I'm not on drugs," he said, addressing common misconceptions about him.

"People see me on stage and they might take my dance moves, people are like, 'Hey, this is what meth looks like.' I don't -- I'm not on meth," he continued. "Respectfully, I don't owe anybody an explanation for anything. But I can tell that there is genuine care."

Last week, Post dropped his latest full-length, semi-self-titled album called AUSTIN.

