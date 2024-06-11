Michael Rainey Jr. says he's "in shock" following an alleged sexual assault that was captured on camera during a recent livestream. The 23-year-old Power and Power Book II: Ghost actor is now speaking out about the incident in a statement on social media.

"At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online. I am still in shock and don't fully know how to process what happened last night," he wrote on his Instagram Story on Monday. "This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can't take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed."

On Monday, Rainey Jr. appeared during a livestream with Twitch streamer Tylil James and a handful of other individuals, including children. At one point, Rainey Jr. seemed to become visibly uncomfortable as a young woman entered the frame and began allegedly groping him. After initially looking shell shocked, Rainey Jr. then began to laugh as the young men surrounding him appeared to acknowledge that something had happened.

"The fact is, sexual assault is never OK, regardless of gender or status," Rainey Jr.'s statement continues. "We're all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves."

James also issued a statement on his Instagram Story.

"After the actions that occurred during my stream last night I would like to sincerely apologize to Michael and his family for what took place," James wrote. "My little sister was completely wrong and out of line. What she did was very inappropriate and unacceptable. I am truly embarrassed and disgusted by her actions. I completely respect whatever direction Michael wants to go in this situation."

He continued, "After watching the clip, I was completely taken back by what she done. I will take extreme precautions with future streams to avoid similar issues and have banned her from participating in future streams. I do not condone any type of assault."

Power executive producer 50 Cent caught wind of the situation and poked fun at it on his Instagram page.

"I registered that as a form of flattery, I have accepted that from female fans my whole career but ok your right guys put her in jail ! what ever floats your boat," he wrote on Tuesday, tagging two of his liquor brands in the caption, before quickly deleting the post.

According to multiple reports, including Complex, 50 had previously written, "Wait sexual assault 😟 from a male perspective this was an aggressive advance. LOL HE’s fine no charges are being pressed. 🤷🏽‍♂️."

Meanwhile, the "In Da Club" rapper has recently been teasing an upcoming documentary he's producing about the ongoing allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

A representative for Curtis Jackson & G-Unit Film and TV confirmed the news of the documentary to ET in a statement back in December, stating, "I can confirm that the untitled 'Diddy' documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape."

On Monday, 50 shared video from a recent event hosted by his Branson Cognac brand with proceeds benefiting "victims of sexual assault."

