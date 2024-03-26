Amid the law enforcement raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs' houses in Los Angeles and Miami on Monday, 50 Cent took to Twitter to tease a documentary about the allegations against Combs.

The "In Da Club" rapper took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease a film his that his production company has reportedly been working on, along with poster art that 50 Cent seemingly suggested was the official planned art.

"This is gonna break records when this drop," the rapper captioned the post.

A representative for Curtis Jackson & G-Unit Film and TV confirmed the news of the documentary to ET in a statement back in December, stating, "I can confirm that the untitled 'Diddy' documentary is in development through G-Unit Film and Television with Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson serving as Executive Producer, proceeds from this documentary that G-Unit Film & Television receives will go to victims of sexual assault and rape."

50 Cent's latest tweet, meanwhile, comes a day after two of Combs' homes -- one in Beverly Hills and one in Miami -- were raided by Homeland Security on Monday, as part of an "ongoing investigation," and amid sex trafficking allegations leveled against the music mogul by multiple women.

Additionally, a source told Rolling Stone, in an article published on Monday, that four Jane Does and one John Doe had already sat for interviews with Southern District of New York investigators for an investigation related to an alleged sex trafficking and RICO case, and additional interviews have reportedly been scheduled.

In a statement to ET on Monday, Homeland Security Investigations shared, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners."

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources said the case is being handled out of the Southern District of New York, and that it appears to be tied to sex trafficking allegations. TMZ also reported that two of the handcuffed men in the helicopter footage appear to be Diddy's sons, Justin and Christian aka "King" Combs.

Aaron Dyer, Combs' attorney, released a statement to ET on Tuesday, denying the claims against the artist, and decrying law enforcement's tactics.

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," Dyer's statement shared. "Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way. This unprecedented ambush -- paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence -- leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits. There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Back in December, 50 Cent took to Instagram to share a snippet of what had been filmed for the documentary, which features former Bad Boy Records rapper Mark Curry, who is seen on video alleging that Diddy would spike bottles of alcohol and serve them only to women who attended the parties he hosted.

Curry also alleges that Diddy warned his crew not to drink from those bottles and only drink from the bottles he set aside for him and the rest of his crew. According to 50 Cent, proceeds from the documentary will benefit victims of sexual assault and rape.

One of the crimes under the purview of Homeland Security is sex trafficking, which Diddy was accused of by ex-girlfriend Cassie in her November 2023 lawsuit against the rapper, which also included Cassie's claim that Diddy raped her in 2018, near the end of their relationship.

Cassie also claimed in the lawsuit that Diddy would force her to engage in sex acts with male sex workers while masturbating and filming the encounters, which the singer said Diddy referred to as a "freak off," or "FO." She further claimed Diddy "would repeatedly tell [her] at random moments that he wanted an FO, and [she] was eventually expected to facilitate the location and the hiring of male sex workers."

The lawsuit between the exes was settled quickly and "amicably," Diddy said in a statement to ET at the time, adding "I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love."

"Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing," Diddy's attorney, Ben Brafman, added in a statement to ET. "Mr. Combs' decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."

Despite their settlement, however, Diddy faced three new lawsuits before the end of the year, in which he was accused of sexual assault, revenge porn and being involved in the "gang rape" of a 17-year-old girl.

"Enough is enough," Combs wrote on Instagram after the most recent allegations emerged. "For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy."

"Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday," he continued. "Let me absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth."

On Monday, Douglas Wigdor, an attorney who represents Cassie and one of the Jane Does in the later lawsuits said in a statement in response to the Homeland Security raids, "We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential.

