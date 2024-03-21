One of the most stylish TVs on the market is getting an upgrade. Today, Samsung has officially kicked off pre-orders of its 2024 TV lineup, including the latest version of the cult-favorite Frame TV.

Starting now, when you pre-order a new 2024 Samsung Frame TV, you’ll also get a 65-inch Crystal UHD TV for free. The 2024 series is available for pre-order in five different sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches. Each Frame TV is also currently $100 off for even more savings.

Samsung Frame TV 2024 Samsung Samsung Frame TV 2024 Samsung's newest Frame TV looks as sharp as ever. Refreshed with new features, including Pantone Art Validated Colors, every piece of art appears even more realistic. Starting at $899 Free Crystal UHD TV Pre-Order Now

While Samsung isn’t completely redesigning its iconic Frame TV, it is offering enhancements that further improve the aesthetically pleasing television. First, the Frame TV now features Pantone Art Validated Colors, so that every piece of art appears even more like an actual painting on your wall. With more detail and accurate colors than before, all the colors shown are closer to what the artists originally intended.

The 2024 Frame TV now also has a new art streaming feature that gives you a taste of the Art Store’s diverse collection. On top of access to more than 2,500 artworks from world-renowned museums and galleries, you will now get a curated selection of 20 free hand-selected artworks each month. As always, you can also display your own photos on the Frame TV, too.

Samsung's third enhancement makes the Frame TV more energy efficient when in Art Mode. With a dynamic refresh rate that automatically drops down to 60Hz when viewing high-quality artwork, electricity consumption will be reduced.

Prices for the new Frame TV start at $999, but really $899 with the $100 discount. Just make sure to place your order through Samsung's site to sweeten the deal even further with a free 65-inch TV.

