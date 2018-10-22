Pregnant Carrie Underwood Is 'Officially a Soccer Mom' in New Selfie

Carrie Underwood is fully embracing mom life!

The 35-year-old country star took to Instagram over the weekend to showcase her sports-filled day with her 3-year-old son, Isaiah.

“Officially a soccer mom this morning,” she wrote alongside a selfie where she’s clad in a white, fuzzy vest and a blue shirt from her activewear line, Calia by Carrie.

“The kids played a good game! Isaiah scored two goals for his team...and one for the other team,” Underwood continued. “Hey, a goal’s a goal! ⚽️”

The “Love Wins” singer shares Isaiah with her husband, Mike Fisher, and is currently pregnant with their second child. ET caught up with the expectant mom last week, where she revealed that pregnancy has been more challenging this time around.

"It's definitely different than the first time. When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms,” she shared. “I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

While Isaiah is ready for his big brother duties, he is adamant about staying away from one task in particular.

"He says he won't change any poopy diapers though," Underwood said. "I understand, maybe I can change his mind."

The couple -- who tied the knot in 2010 -- are getting ready for their expanding brood by picking out a name and moving into a new home.

"We have picked out a name, but we're keeping that to ourselves right now," Underwood said. "We're fixing to move. I haven't bought anything yet, we still have some of the stuff, cribs and stuff from my son, but we'll figure it out. We're about to move so I'll start buying stuff once we're there. It'd be pointless to buy it and then move it."

Watch the video below for more on the country crooner's growing family:

