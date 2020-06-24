Ciara is a glowing goddess!

The 34-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a series of snaps from a stunning outdoor pregnancy photo shoot. This marks Ciara's third pregnancy, and her second with husband Russell Wilson. The two share 3-year-old daughter Sienna, and Ciara is also mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir from her former relationship with rapper Future.

In the pics, Ciara opted for a fresh-faced look, going makeup free and rocking her natural curls. The gorgeous mama wore a light pink fringe bikini, accessorizing with a gold cross necklace and stacked bracelets.

Last month, ET spoke with Ciara about what it's like being pregnant with her baby boy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I got the news that Russ and I could not to do our ultrasound together and he had to literally wait in the car, and we FaceTimed in the car and I was in the doctor’s office, that was, like, a really significant moment, I think, in all of this that really marked the time of where I am in my life as a pregnant woman," said Ciara, who is due this summer. "I could not help but think about everything else. You start hearing these stories about moms not being able to give birth with their partner. They stopped that immediately to my understanding, but the amount of people that come to the hospital during the birth has been limited."

"So Russ is going to be, not only dad, but the videographer and the photographer," she joked. "He is going to be everything. But, you know, we are figuring it all out and I'm just really big on trying to find positivity in the mix of a moment that could be negative or feel heavy. I am always trying to find a way to get to that, so I have not been worried as much as I probably could have."

Hear more from the exclusive chat in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

2020 ESPYS: Russell Wilson & Ciara Host Their Own Backyard Red Carpet

Russell Wilson on What Being a Stepfather Taught Him

Why Ciara and Russell Wilson Are the Ultimate Couple Goals

Ciara Explains the Struggles of Being Pregnant During a Pandemic This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery