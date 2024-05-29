Jenna Dewan is mourning the loss of a beloved member of her family -- her 18-year-old dog, Meeka.

The 43-year-old actress and dancer -- who is currently expecting her third child overall and second with fiancé Steve Kazee, 48 -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the heartbreaking news of her dog's death after nearly two decades by each other's side.

"Yesterday I had to say one of the hardest goodbyes as my first baby, Meeka, crossed over the rainbow bridge 🕊️ I knew this day was coming and yet it still feels completely surreal to be writing this," she began her lengthy tribute, which was accompanied by a series of photos of them together throughout the years.

For Dewan, who shares son Callum, 3, with Kazee and is mom to 10-year-old Evie from her relationship with ex-husband Channing Tatum, Meeka is a critical reason she believed she could have kids of her own and one that sat by her every step of the way through her three pregnancies.

"Meeka- you and I have had more eras than TS. 18 years (!) of going through literally everything with me by my side.. you showed me I could become a mother, and then was by my side as I became one for the first time with Evie. And you never even liked kids 😂 ," Dewan joked. "You have been with me to locations all around the world and also sat by my side during a global pandemic quarantine postpartum with Callum."

One of the photos in the Instagram carousel shows a protective Meeka sitting above Callum's head as a newborn, keeping watch over the sleeping then-new addition to the family. Another photo shows baby Evie dressed up as Supergirl -- mask and all -- and a reluctant-looking Meeka in a matching outfit.

"You were the queen diva, quietly ruling the house and I will never be able to express how much I will miss you. You were the biggest gift and I am grateful I can still feel you with me. Thank you for giving us the most peaceful crossing over we will never forget," Dewan's post continued.

In conclusion, The Rookie actress wrote, "Somehow even in your last moments, you knew what I needed. I love you so much and even though my heart is broken to lose you in the physical, I know you will always be around and watching over all of us and especially ushering in this new soul 🥹❤️."

Jenna Dewan holds Meeka while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport in a photo from 2013 - GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In the comments, the Step Up star's famous friends shared their condolences and sent Dewan love while dealing with the loss.

"Jenna, I’m so sorry. Sending you so much love right now 🥺❤️‍🩹," responded Nina Dobrev.

"Oh mannnn sending you so so so much love. ♥️♥️♥️," added Vanessa Hudgens, who is currently expecting a child of her own.

"Sending you more love than you could imagine ❤️ love you," shared Julianne Hough.

Jenna Dewan and Meeka in an early photo posted to her Instagram Story - @JennaDewan

Jenna Dewan holds Meeka in her arms in a photo taken while she was pregnant with Evie, the daughter she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum - @jennadewan

The death of her beloved pup comes as Dewan and her ex-husband are battling in court, six years after first filing for divorce and despite each being in committed relationships with others. Tatum, 44, is currently engaged to Zoë Kravitz -- whom he met while making her upcoming film, Blink Twice.

In mid-May, a source told ET of the former couple's drama in the courts, "Jenna and Channing both want this to be over."

Tatum and Dewan tied the knot in July 2009 and announced their split in April 2018. The ongoing battle stems from the financial portion of their split, including the division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty and attorneys' fees. Dewan's attorney, Samantha Spector, stated in April that both parties are "stuck on Magic Mike and proceeds henceforth."

At the time, another source shared, "Jenna is doing her best to focus on her pregnancy and keep any negativity away. Steve has been helpful and has been by her side. He’s very involved and supportive and wants to ensure that Jenna and their family are all being cared for."

