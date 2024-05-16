As the legal drama continues to unfold six years after first filing for divorce, it seems both Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan want to move forward and put their marriage behind them.

A source tells ET, "Jenna and Channing both want this to be over."

The former couple shares 10-year-old daughter Everly Tatum, and the source says that it has "been difficult to put their personal feelings aside and co-parent together."

"But they're doing their best to shield Evie from any drama and both want to set a positive example for their families," the source adds.

Tatum and Dewan tied the knot in July 2009. They welcomed their daughter in May 2013, five years before they announced their split in April 2018.

ET learned in October 2023 that Tatum got engaged to Zoë Kravitz. Meanwhile, Dewan has since become engaged to Steve Kazee, and they are currently expecting their second child together. The pair welcomed a son, Callum, in March 2020.

"Jenna is doing her best to focus on her pregnancy and keep any negativity away," the source says. "Steve has been helpful and has been by her side. He’s very involved and supportive and wants to ensure that Jenna and their family are all being cared for."

The source adds, "Jenna hopes that everyone can get to a place where things are more graceful."

The legal battle between the former flames has been somewhat tumultuous over the past six years. Despite the fact that their divorce was technically finalized in November 2019 -- and both parties wanting to move on in their lives -- they've still been struggling to come to agreements while they negotiate the financial portion of their legal split.

This includes division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty and attorneys' fees. Dewan's attorney, Samantha Spector, stated in April that both parties are "stuck on Magic Mike and proceeds henceforth."

For more on the latest developments in the ongoing legal battle between the former couple, see below.

