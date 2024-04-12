Nearly five years after their divorce, exes Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are still working out their finances.

The former couple's lawyers were in court on Friday, representing Tatum and Dewan as they continue to negotiate the financial portion of their legal split -- including division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty and attorneys' fees.

Tatum and Dewan tied the knot in July 2009 after meeting on the set of Step Up in 2006. They announced their separation in April 2018, and while their divorce was technically finalized in November 2019, financial matters have remained unresolved.

Dewan's attorney Samantha Spector stated on Friday that both parties are "stuck on Magic Mike and proceeds henceforth."

"This is [about] whether or not my client was receiving money due to her," Spector continued. "She has received some money but not what is owed to her."

Meanwhile, Tatum's attorney, Kristina Royce-Grotzinger, argued that the case has continued on for too long, noting, "This divorce has been pending for six years. Efforts to settle have stalled, I feel it's important to move to trial."

Judge David Wasserman appeared to agree with Tatum's team that the matter should be settled as soon as possible, saying, "This case is too old and the reason it hasn't been dismissed is because there is a child involved." The former couple share an 11-year-old daughter, Everly.

However, further complicating matters is the fact that Dewan is currently pregnant with her second child with fiancé Steve Kazee, and due within the next few months. (She and Kazee also share a 4-year-old son, Callum.)

Due to Dewan's condition, the judge named July 26 as the date for depositions from both sides to be completed. Both Tatum and Dewan are asking the courts to compel the other to testify, along with Kazee and Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh.

Judge Wasserman also set May 15 as the next court date, to settle the new RFO/bifurcation request. The trial is set to begin on Dec. 8 after expert reports and depositions are also completed.

For his part, Tatum is also starting a new chapter in family life, as he got engaged to Zoë Kravitz last fall.

A source told ET last month that Dewan and Kravitz have no bad blood, and are committed to keeping things amiable for the benefit of their families.

"Jenna and Zoë have cordial relationship and they’re both very adamant about doing what's best for everyone," the source said.

