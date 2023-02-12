She sure shined bright like a diamond! Rihanna took to the sky for a wild, firework-filled halftime show during Super Bowl LVII!

Rihanna came down from the rafters of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, rocking an all-red ensemble as she descended onto the field with a slew of back-up dancers -- all while flaunting what appeared to be a burgeoning baby bump. ET confirmed the news shortly after her performance that she is expecting baby no. 2.

She kicked off her performance with "B***h Better Have My Money," before launching into "Where Have You Been" and a medley of her biggest hits including "Only Girl in the World," "We Found Love," and "S&M" to name just a few.

Fans online had a lot of thoughts about the epic set, and took to Twitter to share their love -- both for the performance, and the exciting revelation.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Rihanna backstage following her Super Bowl press conference on Thursday, and she admitted that between her upcoming performance, recent Oscar nomination and being a mom, "it really feels like a lot's happening all at once."

"Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl, I'm still pinching myself, really," she continued. "I'm grateful. I'm grateful."

During the press conference, Rihanna admitted that while stepping back into the spotlight can feel overwhelming at times, she thinks her opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl "could have only been now."

However, her new adventures with motherhood made her more sure than ever that she could handle the challenge.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world, you could do anything," she shared. "The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was -- because I haven't been onstage in seven years -- there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all. And it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation, it's important for my son to see that."

