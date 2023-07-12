Simply radiant! Hours after announcing that she's pregnant with her and husband Andrew East's third child, Shawn Johnson debuted her baby bump at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

The Olympic gold medalist walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday and was glowing in a gorgeous cyan gown that showed off her burgeoning baby bump.

Johnson was all smiles as she posed for pictures with her hand cradling her stomach, and she basked in the spotlight alongside her handsome, tuxedo-clad husband.

The happy, expectant parents also used their black tie date night to pack on some PDA for the cameras.

The 31-year-old gymnast took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce she's pregnant, and she went more in-depth on her Family Made website, sharing that she is due in December. She also said that the couple had been trying to get pregnant for months.

"We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby! After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren't, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we're confident this one is here to stay," she said on her site. "We wanted to wait a while to officially announce the news. Here's to all the nausea, cravings, back pain, and other fun things we go through that are totally worth it to ultimately hold a little baby in our arms. Here we go again!"

Johnson and East, a flying enthusiast, already share a 3-year-old daughter, Drew, and a 1-year-old son, Jett. tied the knot in April 2016 and welcomed Drew in October 2019 after suffering a miscarriage.

Shawn, who revealed her baby bump in photos posted on Instagram, said she feels "a little bit somber because I feel like I know it's our last. I feel like our family is complete now."

No word yet on the baby's sex or name. The couple told Family Made they want to wait and be surprised again, just like when they found out about their daughter and son when they were born. They added that they've "started brainstorming names but haven't locked anything yet."

The 2023 ESPY Awards ceremony broadcasts live at 8 p.m. ET / PT on ABC from Los Angeles. Check out all the winners from this year's ceremony.

