Shawn Johnson East and her husband, Andrew East, are soon going to be outnumbered, because she's pregnant with baby No. 3!

The Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce she's pregnant, and she went more in-depth on her Family Made website, sharing that she is due in December. She also said that the couple had been trying to get pregnant for months.

"We are thrilled to say that we are expecting another baby! After months of trying, thinking we were pregnant and then being bummed we weren't, and a couple times getting pregnant and experiencing loss early on, we're confident this one is here to stay," she said on her site. "We wanted to wait a while to officially announce the news. Here's to all the nausea, cravings, back pain, and other fun things we go through that are totally worth it to ultimately hold a little baby in our arms. Here we go again!"

The 31-year-old former gymnast and Andrew, a flying enthusiast, already share a 3-year-old daughter, Drew, and a 1-year-old son, Jett. Shawn and Andrew tied the knot in April 2016 and welcomed Drew in October 2019 after suffering a miscarriage. Despite having to spend her first Mother’s Day in quarantine, Shawn told ET she was “very lucky” for her family.

On their YouTube channel, the couple has been documenting their pregnancy journey, with Shawn taking multiple pregnancy tests before finding out the big news.

Shawn, who revealed her baby bump in photos posted on Instagram, said she feels "a little bit somber because I feel like I know it's our last. I feel like our family is complete now."

No word yet on the baby's sex or name. The couple told Family Made they want to wait and be surprised again, just like when they found out about their daughter and son when they were born. They added that they've "started brainstorming names but haven't locked anything yet."

"We ideally want the name to have meaning and family ties, like our other two kids," the couple said. "We're open to suggestions though! So let us know what you think would go well with Drew and Jett!"

