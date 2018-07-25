President Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Destroyed

President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles has been totally destroyed, with the immediately distinctive design reduced to rubble by a pickax.

Per CNN, the vandalism occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to L.A. police officer Ray Brown. The department’s Hollywood division responded to a call at 3:33 a.m. to the popular tourist destination.

Law enforcement also revealed that a man has turned himself in and is being questioned. Interestingly, the individual turned himself in at the Beverly Hills Police Department, several miles down the road.

A woman named Patricia Cox claims to have witnessed the crime, telling KCAL/KCBS that she saw a man “going to town” on the star “like it was his business just to be tearing up the ground,” she said.

This isn’t the first time in recent years that Trump’s star has been vandalized. In 2016, just a month before he was elected president, James Otis was arrested after dressing up as a construction worker and destroying the star.

And earlier this month, TMZ shared a video of comedian George Lopez pretending to urinate on the 45th president’s star.

