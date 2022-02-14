If you're planning to finally tackle that home redesign you’ve been fantasizing about, then you’re in luck, because February is jam-packed with sweet deals on great furniture and decor discounts o help turn your fantasy into reality.

This week, Presidents' Day furniture deals are everywhere you look, and they're better than ever from all the biggest retailers. In fact, there are so many sales this week that we've had to make a comprehensive list of where to go for all the best new furnishings. And the list is not short. If you've been waiting to buy big ticket items, like couches, sectionals, or desks, check out these sales below.

The Best Presidents' Day Furniture Sales

Wayfair: Enjoy up to 70% off furniture at Wayfair's biggest Presidents' Day Clearance yet. Score the most deals since Black Friday at super low prices.

West Elm: At 50% off overstock items, here's your sign to add a touch of luxury to your bedroom with European linen sheets or fluffy new bath linens. Shop mid-century-inspired furniture up to 70% off, including best-selling items like this Cooper Storage Coffee Table. Plus there is a whole section of ready-made furniture, ready to be shipped, all up to 50% off.

Overstock: Take 70% off any home item you can think of at Overstock's Presidents' Day Sale. Plus get free shipping through February 21.

Macy's: Over 60,000 items have been marked down 20-65% at their Clearance Sale, including discounts on bed frames, couches, dining sets and more.

Anthropologie: The always-stylish store is taking an additional 40% off sale items, including favorites like these candles.

Allform: Use code PREZDAY20 to get 20% off sitewide, so you can enjoy high-end seating solutions at an incredibly reasonable price for its Presidents' Day Sale.

Ashley Homestore: Shop its Featured Deals now to save up to 20% on mattress bundles and save up to 35% on read-to-ship living rooms.

FlexiSpot: The ergonomic office furniture company has $120 off deals on standing desks and other WFH solutions, so you can work comfortably, no matter where you are. Also this adjustable bed base loved by athletes in the 2022 Olympic Winter Games is currently $100 off.

Casper: Whether or not you’re in the market for a new mattress, you can still enjoy up to 50% off bedding and bed frames. Just use code PRESDAY22 at checkout.

Regardless of budget constraints, design concepts or the overall size of your place, right now is a great time to get a jumpstart and save big on your interior design dreams. ET has compiled a list of great furniture on sale that you can shop right now.

Keep reading to check out the best furniture deals to shop this week.

Avery Dining Chair Macy's Avery Dining Chair Spruce up your dining table and give it a bit of retro flare with these luxuriously upholstered chairs. $799 $359 (SET OF 2) Buy Now

Darcy Credenza Raymour & Flanigan Darcy Credenza In need of storage solutions but don't want to compromise your colorful style? Look no further than this credenza from Raymour & Flanigan. $870 $783 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

7 Best Flower Deals for Valentine's Day That'll Arrive by February 14

The Best Early Presidents' Day Mattress Sales to Shop This Weekend

Save Up to $800 on the Celeb-Fave Samsung Frame TV This Weekend

The Best Apple Deals Available Right Now: AirPods, iPads, and More

Reviewers Are Obsessed With This Dyson Vacuum Lookalike From Amazon

Get Amazon's Best-Selling Eye Masks for Dark Circles on Sale for $16