Presley Gerber posted video of himself at a shooting range on Instagram on Tuesday, continuing to poke fun at the reaction to his recent face tattoo.

The 20-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber shoots a target in the black-and-white video, and says he visited the shooting range before he got his controversial new ink on his right cheek reading "misunderstood." Gerber writes, "Innocent little me before all the horrid tattoos 😂😘y’all know nothing #waketfup."

Gerber's new tattoo, which was done by tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena, has been getting plenty of reaction online and he's been defending it after some Instagram followers mocked him for it. On his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Gerber shared a photo of a man with the same face tattoo reading misunderstood, writing, "#F**kWhatTheySay We on to something ..."

Instagram

On Saturday, Gerber also went on Instagram Live and addressed all the criticism.

"If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it," he said. "I think that's a pretty obvious thing. It says misunderstood, because that's how I felt my entire life."

The model later called out his critics directly.

"If anyone has s**t to say to me about this, or anything else, or my family, or how I grew up … I will give you my address -- I promise -- and you can come say it to my face," he said.

For more on Gerber's new ink, watch the video below:

Cindy Crawford's Son, Presley Gerber, Claps Back Over New Face Tattoo This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Shows Off His New Face Tattoo

Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Arrested for Reported DUI

Cindy Crawford Proves Kids Kaia and Presley Gerber Could Be Twins at NYFW

Related Gallery