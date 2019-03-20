It’s moving day, bitches! So long, Rosewood...

We’re officially settling in at Beacon Heights because Wednesday is the highly anticipated premiere of Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists -- and only ET is giving you the exclusive behind-the-scenes secrets straight from the stars about at what we can expect from this mysterious new spinoff.

“Beacon Heights is its own little monster -- it really is,” star Sasha Pieterse, who plays Alison DiLaurentis, told our camera with a coy smile when we visited the set of the new Freeform drama last December.

“It's a perfect town with perfect people from the outside, but inside there's a lot of inner workings and shady business going on," Mona Vanderwaal actress Janel Parrish added while we were standing on the set of Mona’s new Beacon Heights loft.

“It very much feels, though, like they never left Rosewood in some ways. It's mysterious -- you don’t know who you can trust,” Parrish teased.

In the pretty little past, Mona and Ali always had a very complicated friendship filled with am-A-zing twists and nearly killer turns. Now, as the two frenemies reunite in Beacon Heights, their dynamic together will continue to keep fans on their toes.

“I think it might be one of the most fun things that fans will enjoy,” Parrish said, referring to Mona and Ali’s secrets-filled friendship. “Mona and Alison always kind of had a tumultuous relationship, but they also have a lot in common as well. So their situation kind of forces them to have to learn how to team up and find a new relationship and I think it is really interesting to watch their dynamic shift.”

And speaking of relationships, if you’re like us -- meaning you’re a huge Emison fan -- then you must be wondering what on earth would cause Alison to leave her wife, Emily, and two beautiful daughters behind in Rosewood.

Pieterse confessed that Emily and the twins will “absolutely” be referenced in the first episode of The Perfectionists. “They're very much loved and talked about and there’s evidence of them always,” the 23-year-old actress promised.

However, when it comes to uncovering answers about this mysterious Emison separation, Pieterse warns that fans might be waiting a while.

“You know, it’s sad,” Pieterse admitted. “Alison and Emily will always love each other, but it’s complicated -- I don’t even know to what extent it’s complicated. [PLL: The Perfectionists creator] Marlene [King] hasn’t told me the full story yet, but I know we’ll find out. Ultimately, I think Alison wants what’s best for both of them, but she's also fighting for it. So you’ll see Alison really struggle with that and really just want it all to work out.”

And as for Mona’s love life in Beacon Heights? Get ready, little liars because Parrish told us that there’s a good chance that someone will catch her eye in this spinoff.

“I think she deserves some serious love, like, an earth-shattering, to the core love. You might see something -- we'll see,” she said with a sweet smirk. “What's interesting about Mona too is that for as smart as she is, she's not smart with relationships.”

“She hasn't had a lot of experience with that and she's kind of been a lone wolf, so what's been really fun is kind of exploring how she's evolving and learning that sometimes her lifestyle can be lonely.” Parrish continued. “She needs to let her guard down and let people in and so we'll see who she lets in.”

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST/PST on Freeform.

For more behind-the-scenes secrets straight from the PLLs, check out our video below!

