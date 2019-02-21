Got a secret – can you keep it? Well, we certainly can’t...

The premiere of Freeform’s highly anticipated spinoff, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, is still a month away, but ET is giving you an exclusive sneak peek of the brand new opening credits – complete with behind-the-scenes secrets straight from the stars and showrunner Marlene King!

“We wanted [the opening credits] to be similar in the sense that the Pretty Little Liars logo is the same font, but then The Perfectionists is its own thing,” King dished exclusively to ET earlier this month at the TCA winter press tour in Los Angeles. “Throughout the creation of the series it’s always been about trying to find that balance – giving fans enough of the PLL world, that tone, that vibe – but yet bring something really new to it.”

Although the revamped intro does not feature Sasha Pieterse or Janel Parrish acting out the iconic shush from PLL’s original opening sequence, King revealed that she has added a new “iconic” twist to The Perfectionists intro.

“In every episode, there will be one shot [in] the intro that is an Easter egg of something that’s to come in the episode,” the executive producer explained. “It’s like our version of the PLL closers.”

In addition to hunting for new clues, the 11-second video also gives fans a new version of the Pretty Little Liars theme song, “Secrets.”

“I love that we're using the song, but it's got a little bit of a twist to it,” Parrish gushed to our cameras. “So it’s Pretty Little Liars, but with a little bit of an edgier twist."

“Like a little bit of a surprise,” Pieterse added with a smile.

“Secrets,” which was originally performed by the Pierces, was featured on all 160 episodes of the mysterious drama – even when they updated the opening credits for season six – but now it's time for a new band to carry on the legacy.

“It’s a new version of the song,” King confirmed.

ET has learned that this remixed version of "Secrets" is performed by Denmark + Winter, an alternative indie band that has created a niche for themselves by reimagining popular songs.

However, since Parrish, Pieterse and Sofia Carson all have pretty little voices in real life, we were secretly hoping that the cast would sing the remixed theme song – so we pitched the idea straight to the stars!

“That actually would've been so much fun!” Pieterse gushed. “Season two?”

“Who knows?” Parrish answered with a laugh. “Maybe we’ll can it one of these days. We'll do it for fun!”

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists premieres Wednesday, March 20 on Freeform.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Lucy Hale Takes Us Behind-the-Scenes of 'Pretty Little Liars' New and 'Nervewracking' Intro!

'PLL: The Perfectionists': There's Trouble Ahead for Mona and Alison in First 2-Minute Trailer

Janel Parrish Wants Mona's 'PLL: The Perfectionists' Love Interest to Be Like Mike (Exclusive)

Related Gallery